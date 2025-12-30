Angela Huffman
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DOJ Prepares Case Over Egg Prices That Didn’t Add Up
Less than a month after Farm Action called for an investigation, the DOJ opened one. Now it appears headed to court.
9 hrs ago
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Angela Huffman
56
17
5
Farmers Step In as Monsanto Pushes for Immunity at the Supreme Court
The case will decide whether farmers can still take action when they’re harmed.
Apr 1
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Angela Huffman
12
2
March 2026
They’re Celebrating “Product of USA.” Here’s What They’re Leaving Out.
It took six years to fix a misleading meat label. But most meat still doesn’t say where it comes from.
Mar 25
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Angela Huffman
5
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Fertilizer Prices Spike. Who Really Gets the Bailout?
How fertilizer monopolies capture taxpayer payments meant for farmers
Mar 18
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Angela Huffman
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3
February 2026
When One Weedkiller Becomes “National Security”
How corporate leverage became federal policy
Feb 24
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Angela Huffman
10
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The Farm Crisis Is Real. But This Letter Misses the Point.
A widely shared warning letter leaves out the biggest reason farmers are getting crushed: consolidation
Feb 6
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Angela Huffman
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A Smaller Farm Bill Is Coming, With Big Consequences
The big spending decisions already happened. What’s left are the rules, and who they’re written for.
Feb 4
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Angela Huffman
3
January 2026
Tyson’s $48 Million "Price-Fixing" Check Won’t Lower Your Grocery Bill
Price fixing is illegal. In a consolidated meat market, it still pays.
Jan 29
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Angela Huffman
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Forget Bill Gates. The Biggest Land Grab in America Belongs to “Silent Stan.”
Who Gets a Shot at Farming?
Jan 23
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Angela Huffman
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The Government Says Eat Real Food. So Why Do We Subsidize Processed Food Instead?
The Guidelines are good. The subsidies are backwards.
Jan 8
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Angela Huffman
17
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December 2025
January 1 Brings Two Rare Things: Truth and Decency
Truth at the meat case and a basic standard for how animals are treated.
Dec 30, 2025
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Angela Huffman
1
A Farm System Built for Bailouts
Four bailouts in a year is a warning sign, not a solution.
Dec 16, 2025
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Angela Huffman
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© 2026 Angela Huffman
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