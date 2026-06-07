Last week, a front-page story in the local paper stopped me cold: the Upper Sandusky Planning Commission had heard a proposal involving a $900 million data center and power plant on the north edge of town.

I live near Upper Sandusky. I also work on rural policy at Farm Action, where we’ve been tracking the data center boom in farm country with growing concern. It’s personal when the story is suddenly about a nearby community, farmland, infrastructure, and neighbors trying to figure out what is happening before decisions are made.

This is a fight about who pays when Big Tech comes to rural America looking for land, water, and power.

What Appears to Be Proposed in Upper Sandusky

According to the local newspaper and Smartland Energy’s similar use petition, the company wants to build a large data center and power project on about 146 acres of Koehler property in the Columbus-Toledo Midway Industrial Park Phase II.

Smartland says the project has two main parts: a power generation facility and a data center. The company is asking the city to treat both parts as “similar uses” under the General Manufacturing zoning district.

The project has been described as roughly $900 million total: about $300 million for the power generation side and $600 million for the data center. The setup reportedly includes natural gas generators, diesel backup, and battery storage.

The representative said the data center side alone may use up to 100,000 gallons of water per day. That is roughly the household water use of about 2,000 people in a city of about 6,600. Smartland’s petition says the project would not strain city water or raise electric costs for residents, but residents deserve to see the numbers behind those claims.

This is not a small zoning question. The city is being asked to decide whether a large power facility and data center should be treated as similar enough to uses already allowed under current zoning rules.

Residents deserve answers, and local officials should not be asked to make a decision this big without full information, either.

The Louis Dreyfus Company soybean plant under construction near Upper Sandusky

Why Residents Are Already Fired Up

People here are not looking at this data center in isolation.

Upper Sandusky is already dealing with the new Louis Dreyfus Company soybean plant and the concerns that come with it: water, wastewater, truck traffic, infrastructure, noise, odors, and the look and feel of the community.

Louis Dreyfus is not a small local buyer. It is one of the major global grain traders. So Upper Sandusky has already been asked to absorb a Big Ag project, and now Big Tech is asking for land, water, and power, too.

A small town can only absorb so many “economic development” projects before people start asking whether the town is being improved or simply used.

Map of AI data center sites and reported projects across the United States. Source: Brockovich AI Data Center Reporting

This Is Part of a Bigger Rural Pattern

What is happening in Upper Sandusky is happening across rural America.

At Farm Action, we recently warned that data centers are moving into rural communities with promises of jobs and investment, while the costs can fall on farmland, water, electric systems, local infrastructure, and public budgets.

That means the burden should not be on residents to prove why this is a bad idea. The burden should be on the developer to prove why a small rural community should accept it. And if the risks are too high, the answer should be no.

Other Ohio communities are already hitting pause.

Grove City passed a one-year moratorium after residents packed a council meeting. Twinsburg adopted a one-year moratorium on zoning and occupancy permits for data centers as a principal use. Kent adopted a moratorium of up to one year while the city reviews whether its planning, zoning, resources, and infrastructure are ready for projects like this.

Other towns are learning the political cost of rushing these projects. In Festus, Missouri, backlash over a $6 billion data center proposal became an election issue after city leaders approved the project, and voters removed four incumbent council members who were up for reelection.

Upper Sandusky can avoid that kind of breakdown by slowing down, listening to residents, and acting in the interests of the people it represents.

The Questions Residents Deserve Answered

Before any approval, similar use decision, permit, utility commitment, infrastructure agreement, or tax incentive moves forward, residents deserve clear answers in writing.

Land and zoning: What parcels are involved? Who owns the land? Has it been sold, optioned, or placed under contract? Is it farmland? Why is a 150 MW power plant and 100-acre data center being considered through a “similar use” process? Who decides, and can that decision be appealed?

Water and wastewater: What is the water source for up to 100,000 gallons per day? How does that compare with current city water capacity? How does it interact with the Louis Dreyfus Company soybean plant’s water needs? How much wastewater would be produced? Who pays for any upgrades?

Power and pollution: Who would own and operate the 150 MW power plant? What fuel would it use? How often would diesel backup generators be tested or used? What air permits would be required? What noise and emissions limits would apply?

Public costs: Are tax abatements, tax increment financing deals, Enterprise Zone benefits, Foreign Trade Zone benefits, grants, discounted utilities, infrastructure reimbursements, or other public subsidies being discussed or already attached to the site? Who pays for roads, water, sewer, electric infrastructure, emergency services, and long-term maintenance? Would residents, schools, farmers, or utility customers be left shouldering any of the costs?

Transparency: Have any public officials, city staff, consultants, or development officials signed confidentiality agreements or nondisclosure agreements related to this project?

Jobs: How many permanent jobs are guaranteed? How many would be local? What wages and benefits are expected? Are there enforceable local hiring commitments?

Cumulative impact: Has the city studied how this project would add to the Louis Dreyfus Company soybean plant, water plant expansion, wastewater capacity, roads, utilities, emergency services, and other development already affecting the community?

The Sandusky River at Stepping Stones Park in Upper Sandusky

How Residents Can Push Back

Get the records. Residents can contact the City of Upper Sandusky and request the June 1 Planning Commission agenda, minutes, meeting packet, site layout, similar use petition, maps, correspondence, staff reports, legal opinions, and any materials involving Smartland Energy, the Koehler property, the 150 MW power project, water use, natural gas generation, diesel backup, battery storage, tax incentives, and infrastructure needs.

Get the approval process in writing. Residents can ask the city: “Please provide a written explanation of every approval required for this proposed data center and power project, including who decides each approval, what public meetings will be held, whether City Council will vote, whether utility or infrastructure commitments require separate approval, whether tax incentives are being discussed, and whether any decision can be appealed.”

Consider legal help. For a project this large, residents may want to consult a land-use or municipal attorney who understands zoning, public records, open meetings, moratoriums, utility agreements, and appeals. Even a short legal review can help residents understand where the real decision points are.

Show up. The next City Council meeting is scheduled for June 15 at 7 p.m. at 119 North 7th Street in Upper Sandusky. The next Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for July 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the same location. The goal is to fill the room and ask clear questions officials must answer.

Push for a moratorium. Upper Sandusky should not approve a similar use request, permit, utility commitment, infrastructure agreement, or incentive before the city studies the impacts and adopts clear rules. Other Ohio communities have used moratoriums to slow down data center approvals while they review zoning, infrastructure, and public impacts. Upper Sandusky can do the same. See the Twinsburg and Kent moratoriums as models.

Use the moratorium period to write strong rules. A moratorium is not the end goal. It gives a community time to close the “similar use” loophole, decide where data centers and related power projects are not allowed, block public subsidies, require developers to pay their own infrastructure costs, require a cleanup and closure plan with funding secured, and set strict protections for water, farmland, electric customers, and nearby residents.

Rural Communities Deserve the Power to Say No

Upper Sandusky should not be rushed into a decision that could reshape the community for generations.

Big Tech has consultants, lawyers, and engineers. Rural residents deserve time, information, and the power to say no.