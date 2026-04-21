Angela Huffman

Angela Huffman

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Steveo
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"One of the most important things Farm Action exposed is that family farmers were not the ones cashing in." That tells the whole story. Your previous reporting about the non-issue caused by avian flu was key too, while they were destroying hundreds of thousands of chickens needlessly. Under Biden, according to Ice Age Farmer, someone, probably nefarious, destroyed something like 150 food distribution/processing plants. It seems they were creating profits, illegally, for the elite, again?

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