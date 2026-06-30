The Department of Justice has settled its antitrust investigation into three of the nation’s largest egg producers. Under the settlement, Cal-Maine Foods, Versova, and Hickman’s Egg Ranch will pay a combined $3.3 million and donate 53 million eggs to food banks.

Cal-Maine says it admitted no wrongdoing, was assessed no fines or penalties, and will pay approximately $1.5 million as part of the settlement. In fiscal year 2025, while egg prices remained historically high, Cal-Maine reported roughly $1.2 billion in profit. That means its settlement payment is less than 1% of that year’s profit.

For millions of Americans who struggled through record grocery prices, this settlement looks less like a deterrent than another cost of doing business.

What Investigators Found

For years, Americans were told avian flu was driving high egg prices. Farm Action began questioning that explanation in 2023 after finding that egg production had not fallen enough to explain the unprecedented increase in prices, even as dominant egg producers reported extraordinary profits.

We documented the gap between supply, prices, and profits and called for federal antitrust scrutiny. Earlier this year, the Department of Justice opened an investigation.

According to the Department of Justice and a bipartisan coalition of 17 state attorneys general, investigators found that Cal-Maine, Versova, and Hickman’s unlawfully coordinated for years to influence the Urner Barry egg price index, a benchmark widely used in egg supply contracts. The states say the companies’ conduct artificially increased prices paid by retailers and consumers across the country.

The allegations are detailed. According to Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown’s office, investigators found that in December 2022, Hickman’s CEO emailed executives at Cal-Maine and Versova urging them to submit “strong bids, early and often” to push prices higher. Investigators say the companies then collectively submitted higher bids that increased the benchmark price used throughout the industry.

According to the government’s allegations, consumers paid more than they otherwise would have because dominant companies coordinated to influence a benchmark used throughout the egg market.

Farmers Didn’t Benefit

One of the most revealing findings from Farm Action’s investigation came from a Cal-Maine contract farming family.

While consumers were paying as much as $8 or $10 for a dozen eggs, the family producing those eggs was paid just 26.75 cents per dozen. They told us they are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week, yet had received little more than a one-cent-per-dozen raise in more than a decade.

The farmers doing the work did not share in the industry’s record profits.

Farm Action also documented that Cal-Maine used its cash windfall to acquire smaller competitors rather than substantially increase compensation for the farmers producing its eggs, further strengthening its position in an already concentrated market.

Taxpayers Paid, Too

Consumers weren’t the only ones paying more.

The federal government had already provided billions of dollars in avian flu assistance to the egg industry. Then, the Trump administration canceled approximately $1 billion in funding for local and regional food system programs and redirected those funds to its avian flu response.

That money had been intended to expand local and regional processing, strengthen food supply chains, create new market opportunities for independent farmers, and increase food system resilience. Instead, it was redirected to an industry dominated by companies that federal and state investigators were simultaneously examining for unlawfully coordinating to increase egg prices.

Accountability Should Mean Something

This case is bigger than eggs.

When a handful of corporations dominate a market, they have greater power to influence prices, squeeze farmers, and profit from disruptions that leave everyone else paying more.

The Trump administration has repeatedly said lowering grocery prices is a priority. But it is the government’s job to enforce the rules, and a settlement this small does not do that.

If the government believes companies coordinated to raise prices, it should be willing to take that case to court. And if executives knowingly participated in illegal conduct, they should be held personally accountable under the law.

If companies can earn extraordinary profits during a crisis, receive taxpayer assistance, and later settle government allegations for a tiny fraction of those profits, they can treat enforcement as the cost of doing business.

Americans deserve competitive food markets where companies make money by serving customers, not by coordinating prices behind the scenes.

That requires penalties that outweigh the profits gained from wrongdoing, limits on taxpayer bailouts for dominant firms, and structural reforms that restore competition throughout our food system.