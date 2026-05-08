Angela Huffman

Angela Huffman

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Nolan Masser's avatar
Nolan Masser
19h

I think point three is the most important. As a farmer, I tell anyone who is concerned about farmers to buy food as directly a possible and eliminate the middle handlers.

There is so much opportunity in ag right now for anyone willing to step away from the big ag model. Consumers don't trust their food and are dying to know their farmer.

But there is such an unwillingness to change......

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