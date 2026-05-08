A War Shock Turns Into an Oil Windfall

Shell just reported nearly $7 billion in quarterly profit after oil prices surged during the war with Iran. That was more than double what the company reported the previous quarter, and up 24 percent from the same time last year.

Shell’s CEO described the disruption as a chance for the company to “create value.” Farmers would probably call it something else.

Diesel Runs Farm Country

When oil prices jump, farm country feels it fast. Diesel powers the tractors, combines, irrigation pumps, grain trucks, freight rail, cargo ships, and delivery trucks that move food from fields to grocery stores.

Farmers can plan around some costs. They can pre-buy seed, fertilizer, chemicals, and feed. Fuel is harder. When it is time to plant, harvest, haul grain, or move livestock, the work has to get done. That makes fuel one of the fastest ways a war overseas can reach farm country and, eventually, the grocery aisle.

Sarah Mock made this point in her recent piece on food, fertilizer, and the Strait of Hormuz. She explains that diesel is the more direct link between the conflict and U.S. grocery prices than fertilizer, since many farmers may have bought fertilizer months ago. Food moves long distances by truck, train, ship, and warehouse network.

When fuel rises, distributors pass those costs along as best they can. Food companies also know consumers expect prices to rise during a crisis, which gives them cover to raise prices whether their costs justify it or not.

Farmers do not have that same power. A farmer selling corn, cattle, milk, hogs, or eggs cannot simply charge more because diesel went up. So when diesel rises, farmers get squeezed. When grocery prices rise, consumers get squeezed. In the middle, the biggest corporations keep cashing in.

Shell is just the latest example.

Fertilizer Showed the Same Pattern

We saw this during the fertilizer price spike around the Russia-Ukraine war.

Fertilizer companies blamed supply-chain problems and higher natural gas costs. Those pressures were real, but they did not explain the size of the price hikes or the profits that followed.

Farm Action’s 2022 Big Fertilizer report found that dominant fertilizer firms raised prices far beyond what rising costs justified. Nutrien, one of the largest fertilizer manufacturers, reported a 51 percent increase in nitrogen production costs over one three-month period, but its gross manufacturing margin rose 680 percent.

Those margins point to concentrated corporate power. In 2019, four corporations controlled 75 percent of U.S. nitrogen fertilizer production and sales: CF Industries, Nutrien, Koch, and Yara-USA. Just two companies supply all of North America with potash: Nutrien and Mosaic.

Most farmers today cannot farm without fertilizer. When a handful of companies control it, farmers have little room to bargain. And when a crisis hits, those companies know how to use it.

Eggs Showed It, Too

Eggs followed the same playbook. For years, consumers were told egg prices were high because of avian flu. Avian flu did affect egg production. But Farm Action’s 2025 letter to the FTC and DOJ showed that the hit to production was far smaller than the price spikes suggested.

From 2022 through 2024, the national egg-laying flock was only a few percentage points smaller on average compared to 2021 levels. Still, egg prices surged.

Meanwhile, Cal-Maine Foods, the country’s largest egg producer, saw gross profits soar. Before the current avian flu outbreak, Cal-Maine reported annual gross profits of about $160 million to $180 million. After the outbreak began, the company reported $1.2 billion in gross profits in FY23, while sales volumes stayed roughly flat.

Farmers Need Fair Markets

Fuel, fertilizer, and eggs all tell the same story: when a crisis hits, farmers and consumers pay more while the biggest companies come out ahead.

That will keep happening as long as a handful of corporations control the essentials farmers need and the markets where farmers sell. A war, a drought, a disease outbreak, a trade fight, or a shipping disruption can all become excuses for higher prices and bigger margins.

So what do we do?

First, we must confront monopoly power in agriculture. That means stronger antitrust enforcement and real action to break up concentration in fertilizer, seed, chemicals, grain trading, meatpacking, and food processing.

Second, we need price-gouging protections for agricultural inputs during crises. Farmers should not be left at the mercy of dominant corporations every time there is a war, a trade fight, or a supply shock.

Third, we need to rebuild regional food systems. Farmers need more local and regional buyers, processors, storage, and distribution. A resilient food system cannot depend only on global markets and a few giant corporations.

Farmers and consumers should not have to absorb the cost of every crisis while the most powerful companies use those same crises to widen their margins. Food security starts with fair markets.